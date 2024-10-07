Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,184 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,545,000 after buying an additional 838,654 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,571,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,605,000 after buying an additional 83,842 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,199,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,701,000 after buying an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,380,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,394,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,275,000 after acquiring an additional 124,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sabra Health Care REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

