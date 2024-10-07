Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Deluxe worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Deluxe by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Deluxe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Deluxe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Price Performance

NYSE:DLX opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $848.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $53,805.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

