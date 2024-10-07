Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 143.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 159,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 146,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 133.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCB opened at $53.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.50 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCB

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,513.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $1,936,125.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,050.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Metropolitan Bank

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.