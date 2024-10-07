Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CNB Financial were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CNB Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 131.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,052,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,463,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

CCNE opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $481.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $26.87.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $89.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

