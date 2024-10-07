Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOV opened at $91.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

