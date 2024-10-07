Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Centerspace were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Centerspace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Centerspace

About Centerspace

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.