Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 150.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,667.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 282,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266,746 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 73.16, a quick ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 103.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 243.75%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

