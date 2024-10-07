Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 price target (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $381.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.13. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

