Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.81%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $2,030,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,923,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,869,051.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.