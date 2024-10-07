Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Trupanion worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,862,000 after buying an additional 630,155 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after purchasing an additional 603,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,739,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trupanion by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $42.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

