Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Worthington Steel worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of WS opened at $33.43 on Monday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

About Worthington Steel

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.