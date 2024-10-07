Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $951,000 Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,451 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Southside Bancshares worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 835.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $187,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,174.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 3,999 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $126,488.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at $520,028.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $187,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,327 shares in the company, valued at $852,174.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $500,319 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $32.40 on Monday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $980.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

