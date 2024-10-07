Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,912 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Polaris were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 14.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

NYSE PII opened at $82.25 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.55.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

