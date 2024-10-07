iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $29.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

