Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,127 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marten Transport were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 88.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $332,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,596.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. StockNews.com lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRTN

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.74 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.