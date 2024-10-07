iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:XVV opened at $44.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $280.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

