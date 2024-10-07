Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 26,664 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,151,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD opened at $44.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

