Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $909,000 Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of ScanSource worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,776,000 after acquiring an additional 815,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,983,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,533 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 75.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 224,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,084.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

ScanSource Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $746.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.60 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

