Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,110 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 21,707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,512.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $174,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

