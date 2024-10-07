Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118,830 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,094,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 159.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 36,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $379,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Barclays lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.