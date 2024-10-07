Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 616 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Belden were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Belden by 662.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Belden by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Belden Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BDC opened at $117.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.08. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $118.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $122,148.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,074.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $122,148.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,074.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,444.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,457. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.