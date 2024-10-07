Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $934,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after buying an additional 426,900 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after buying an additional 50,156 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $1,560,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.2 %

TER opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.18.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

