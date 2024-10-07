Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,323 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHQ. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $34.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

