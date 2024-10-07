Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $941,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,522 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in State Street were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,897,000 after buying an additional 1,238,251 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,238,000 after acquiring an additional 479,205 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in State Street by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,033,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,466,000 after buying an additional 259,729 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $87.31 on Monday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $89.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on STT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

