Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $945,000 Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in FirstCash by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 134.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 220.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $113.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $877,773.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,735,843 shares in the company, valued at $568,206,443.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,562. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

