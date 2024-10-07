Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 777.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,892 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 144,359.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,329,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,216,000 after buying an additional 18,316,381 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $83,720,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,282 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $61,605,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCCS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 99,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $988,258.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,524.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Page Goodson sold 45,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $459,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,892 shares in the company, valued at $885,951.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 99,925 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $988,258.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,524.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,609. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

