Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Universal were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 41.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of UVV stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $67.80.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.05 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

