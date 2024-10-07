Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WERN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 327,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after buying an additional 39,445 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1,048.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 91,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 83,361 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 252,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 40,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.
Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of WERN opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87.
Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
Werner Enterprises Profile
Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.
