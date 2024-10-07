Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLYW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Flywire by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $60,488.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 620,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,119.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $60,488.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 620,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,119.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $31,912.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 273,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,246.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -149.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $31.61.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

