Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $368.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.99 and a 200 day moving average of $319.98. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $228.84 and a one year high of $393.93.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,344.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.80.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

