Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMT. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PMT stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $518,510.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,087.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $39,028. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

