Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,989 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,526,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,290,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,321,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after buying an additional 718,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,818,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,972,000 after buying an additional 661,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $26,836.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,846.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,509.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $26,836.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,846.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,976 shares of company stock worth $583,012 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAV stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.50 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.83 million. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

