National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in National Beverage were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 40,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in National Beverage by 7.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at National Beverage

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

