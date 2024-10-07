Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 194,169 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 31.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,490,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after buying an additional 835,000 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,463,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $71.76 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

