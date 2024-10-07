HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,214,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,436,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,626,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,929.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,214,991.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,436,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,041 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,123 in the last three months. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

