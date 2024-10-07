Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of National Vision worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 44.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $830.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

