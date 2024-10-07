Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,315 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Veris Residential worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Veris Residential Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -28.00%.

About Veris Residential

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.