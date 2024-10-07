Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Citizens & Northern worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZNC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 82.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 329,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.45. Citizens & Northern Co. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Citizens & Northern Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

