Sei Investments Co. Buys 271 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,307,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of MCRI opened at $77.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.73. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $80.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.03 million. Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

