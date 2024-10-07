Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 649,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,654,000 after purchasing an additional 281,410 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,300,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,479,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,264.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,560.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,264.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,014 shares of company stock worth $779,494. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,510.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.