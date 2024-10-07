Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLS. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 78,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

