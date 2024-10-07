Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Omega Flex worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Omega Flex Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $494.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.39. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 18.18%.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

