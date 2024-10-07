89,476 Shares in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 89,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Laureate Education Trading Up 1.4 %

LAUR stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $499.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

