Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF (BATS:MAYU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF (BATS:MAYU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08.

