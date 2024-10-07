Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,696 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.19% of XPEL worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,614,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,657,000 after purchasing an additional 737,094 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,000,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

XPEL Price Performance

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $78.62.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.67 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.