Sei Investments Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,074 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,511,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 179.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $8,340,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASPN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Insider Activity

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of ASPN opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.