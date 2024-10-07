Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 30.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $346,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $81.29 on Monday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $81.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

