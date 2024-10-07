Sei Investments Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,006 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Freshworks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshworks by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Freshworks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.73. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Freshworks’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $93,199.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at $259,406.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $57,531.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $440,274.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $93,199.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,406.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,240 shares of company stock worth $539,472 over the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.