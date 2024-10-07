Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Lindsay worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Lindsay by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $123.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Lindsay

Lindsay Profile

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,082. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

