Sei Investments Co. Purchases 6,556 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,093,000 after buying an additional 107,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eXp World by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in eXp World by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in eXp World by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in eXp World by 594.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 248,070 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.46 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 2.30.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,065,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,371,052 shares in the company, valued at $529,549,465.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,371,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,549,465.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,218.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,380. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

